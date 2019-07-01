Kim Kardashian Set To Rename Kimono Shapewear Line After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Kim Kardashian announced she is renaming her new shapewear line after receiving backlash over the original name Kimono.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star shared the announcement Monday on Twitter after releasing the line just last week, according to a report published by Page Six.

I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me. When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 1, 2019

After releasing the shapewear line, critics called out Kardashian for releasing a line of tight underwear garments under the name Kimono, which is a traditional Japanese robe. The reality star originally apologized, but didn’t give in to calls from critics to rename the line. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Defends Her New Shapewear Line Kimono After Receiving Backlash)

“I am always listening, learning and growing – I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me,” Kardashian shared in her decision to change the name. “…I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always.”

Kyoto mayor posts letter to Kim Kardashian on Facebook,explaining what kimono really is https://t.co/uLbEvPWZ2Z pic.twitter.com/muT7JVgOyK — Japan Today News (@JapanToday) June 30, 2019

The flip from Kardashian came after the mayor of Kyoto, Japan wrote Kardashian a letter in which he explained the culture behind the traditional Japanese clothing.

“Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors’ tireless endeavors and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living,” Mayor Daisaku Kadokawa wrote. “Also, it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolizes sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese.”