Lil Nas X Opens Up About His Sexuality On World Pride Day

Superstar rapper Lil Nas X came out as a member of the LBGTQ community in a tweet Sunday.

The “Old Town Road” rapper encouraged his fans to take a closer look at the lyrics of his new song “c7osure,” according to a report published by Page Six.

“[S]ome of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more,” Lil Nas X tweeted, “but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to ‘c7osure.'”

The lyrics of “c7osure focus on leaving the past behind and focusing on the future. (RELATED: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road Becomes The Most Streamed Song For A Single Week)

“Ain’t no more actin’, man that forecast say I should just let me grow/ No more red light for me, baby, only green, I gotta go,” some of the lyrics read.

Lil Nas X also posted a photo of his new album cover and pointed out the buildings in the background were rainbow.

“[D]eadass thought i made it obvious,” the rapper noted regarding the rainbow buildings.

Lil Nas X released his debut EP, 7, on June 21. 7 features seven songs including the Billboard Top 100 “Old Town Road (Remix).”