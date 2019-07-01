Celebrate Lindsay Lohan’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Lindsay Lohan’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 33-year-old actress' day, we searched the internet to find her hottest and most unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some fantastic ones.

Born in The Bronx, New York City, New York, the "Freaky Friday" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry after she signed up with the Ford model company at the age of 3 and started appearing in a handful of commercials . By the age of 10, she got her first acting gig on the small screen when she landed a role on the daytime soap opera "Another World."

But it wouldn't be until she was cast to play in the 1998 remake of the classic Disney movie "Parent Trap" — about two estranged twin sisters who find each other and realize that they are related at a summer camp and conspire to get their parents back together — that she would become a household name and world-wide celebrity.

Since that time, she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times. Most notably, in the drama about life in high school in the hit "Mean Girls" in 2004, alongside such stars as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Recently, I discovered the show "Sick Note" on Netflix, and the character she plays is so much fun and she's great in that too.

During her career she also made headlines after some legal trouble and rehab for alcohol/drug addiction. But recently, she opened up about putting that part of her life behind her.

"I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don't have any bad intentions," Lohan shared. "And my past has to stay in the past. Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's not — it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me."

Here’s to hoping this is year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Lindsay!