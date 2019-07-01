Editorial

Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dies, Game Against The Rangers Canceled

KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 16: Starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs #45 of the Los Angeles Angels warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on April 16, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at the young age of 27.

The team made the announcement on Twitter on Monday afternoon of the tragic passing, and said their “thoughts and prayers” were with his family.

According to a statement from the Southlake police, Skaggs was found by authorities in his Texas hotel room. The cause of death isn’t known at this time, but no foul play is suspected. The game against the Rangers tonight has also been canceled due to Skaggs’ death.

This is just an all-around awful situation. Hopefully, the authorities are able to quickly get to the bottom of what happened.

He pitched this past Saturday for the Angels, and now he’s dead two days later. Sometimes life can just be downright cruel.

 

Dying at 27 is far too young of an age. There’s really nothing more to say. Going into a week that’s supposed to be full of celebration and happiness, the MLB has now been rocked with this horrific news.

 

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire organization during this tragic time.