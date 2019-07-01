Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Hire Third Nanny In Six Weeks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired their third new nanny in just six weeks.

Baby Archie has reportedly gone through three nannies, although the nannies have had different roles, according to a report published Friday by The Sun.

“Often there are different needs at different stages of the baby’s life. The first nanny was a night nurse,” a source told The Sun.

“But Harry and Meghan do not want to rush this or take any risks getting this decision right,” the source added. “It’s deeply personal and can depend on the needs of the baby and parents.” (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Cost Taxpayers $3M Just From Home Renovations)

On top of the two nannies leaving, Markle’s personal assistant and the secretary for the couple have both left.

I know that having a new baby is stressful and picking the right person for the job is extremely important. However, three nannies in six weeks is a lot of change for a child. You’d think the process would be longer if they were worried about finding someone who fit.

I’m starting to wonder if the reports that Markle is difficult to work with are actually true. She’s had a lot of staff just up and leave following the birth of baby Archie on May 6. Makes you think.