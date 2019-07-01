Alleged Pete Buttigieg Staffer Wants Pee Thrown At Rep. Matt Gaetz

An alleged staffer working for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg advocated Sunday for urine to be thrown at Congressional Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Hey ⁦PeteButtigieg⁩ – this is a reply from a member of your campaign inciting (rather gross) violence against me after someone previously threw a drink on me,” said Gaetz in a Tweet storm on Sunday. “Is this what your campaign stands for?”

Hey ⁦@PeteButtigieg⁩ – this is a reply from a member of your campaign inciting (rather gross) violence against me after someone previously threw a drink on me. Is this what your campaign stands for? pic.twitter.com/7u1wMaQDtj — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 30, 2019

The staffer that Gaetz references is Samantha Pollara. According to Pollara’s LinkedIn, her official title for the campaign is “Florida Regional Investment Director at Pete Buttigieg for America.” She said on a Facebook post that Gaetz links to, “Please, please let it be urine next time.” Her comment referred to the recent attack on Gaetz where an individual threw a cup of red liquid at him as he left an event in Pensacola , Florida. (RELATED: New Details Emerge About The Woman Who ‘Milkshaked’ Rep. Matt Gaetz)

Gaetz acknowledged several hours later that Pollara had reached out to him personally to apologize for the comments, tweeting, “Samantha gave me a very nice call and apology. That is how reasonable people behave and it’s certainly good enough for me.”

Samantha gave me a very nice call and apology. That is how reasonable people behave and it’s certainly good enough for me. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 1, 2019



Her comments come after journalist Andy Ngo was attacked on Saturday by members of Antifa with milkshakes that Portland Police have alleged were filled with quick drying cement. Ngo received a brain hemorrhage and is currently recovering from his injuries. (RELATED: Journalist Andy Ngo Attacked At Portland Rally. He Reportedly Sustained Injuries)

Police have received information that some of the milkshakes thrown today during the demonstration contained quick-drying cement. We are encouraging anyone hit with a substance today to report it to police. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 29, 2019



The Buttigieg campaign did not immediately respond for comment at the time of publishing and has not publicly responded to Gaetz’s comments on Twitter.

