Alleged Pete Buttigieg Staffer Wants Pee Thrown At Rep. Matt Gaetz

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: House Judiciary Committee member Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
Phillip Nieto Contributor

An alleged staffer working for Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg advocated Sunday for urine to be thrown at Congressional Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

“Hey ⁦PeteButtigieg⁩ – this is a reply from a member of your campaign inciting (rather gross) violence against me after someone previously threw a drink on me,” said Gaetz in a Tweet storm on Sunday. “Is this what your campaign stands for?”

The staffer that Gaetz references is Samantha Pollara. According to Pollara’s LinkedIn, her official title for the campaign is “Florida Regional Investment Director at Pete Buttigieg for America.” She said on a Facebook post that Gaetz links to, “Please, please let it be urine next time.” Her comment referred to the recent attack on Gaetz where an individual threw a cup of red liquid at him as he left an event in Pensacola , Florida. (RELATED: New Details Emerge About The Woman Who ‘Milkshaked’ Rep. Matt Gaetz)

Gaetz acknowledged several hours later that Pollara had reached out to him personally to apologize for the comments, tweeting, “Samantha gave me a very nice call and apology. That is how reasonable people behave and it’s certainly good enough for me.”


Her comments come after journalist Andy Ngo was attacked on Saturday by members of Antifa with milkshakes that Portland Police have alleged were filled with quick drying cement. Ngo received a brain hemorrhage and is currently recovering from his injuries. (RELATED: Journalist Andy Ngo Attacked At Portland Rally. He Reportedly Sustained Injuries)


The Buttigieg campaign did not immediately respond for comment at the time of publishing and has not publicly responded to Gaetz’s comments on Twitter.

