Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Looks Like He’s Put On A Ton Of Weight

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looks like he packed on some weight in the offseason.

As noticed by BroBible, the dual-threat quarterback is looking a bit different these days, and I don’t say that as a compliment.

Jackson, who is known for his insane speed, looks more ready to play tight end than take off running out of shotgun. (RELATED: Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Is The Team’s QB Going Forward)

For comparison, the photo below is what Jackson looked like before entering the league. There is a substantial difference.

It’s almost hard to believe it’s the same guy in those two pictures. I’m not sure I’d even recognize Jackson if he walked up to me right now.

What the hell has he been eating this offseason? Is it strictly pasta?

If you’re a fan of the Ravens, this should have you extremely concerned. The entire appeal of Jackson is that he’s incredibly mobile. If he’s not mobile, then what is his purpose?

He’s not an elite passer. Sure, he can sling it a bit, but his whole game is built around his ability to run.

If he can’t run, then defenses are going to eat him alive. Judging from the photo above, I think it’s fair to question whether or not he’s lost some speed.

He might want to hit a treadmill and do some agility drills before the season starts. He really doesn’t look like he’s anywhere near game shape, and that’s bad news if you’re a fan of the Ravens.