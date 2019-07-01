World

South Korea Prepared Fighter Jets After Being Spoofed By Flock Of Birds At The DMZ

CHUNGJU, SOUTH KOREA - MARCH 29: In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration, a U.S. F-35A fighter jet lands at Chungju Air Base on March 29, 2019 in Chungju, South Korea. Two F35-A fighter jets have been received by South Korea after the United States approved a plan to export Lockheed Martin's latest F-35 jets to South Korea. South Korea had agreed to buy 40 F-35A stealth jets. (Photo by South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration via Getty Images)

South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration via Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Audrey Conklin Reporter

South Korea’s military said it prepared fighter jets after detecting a UFO, which turned out to be a flock of birds, near the peninsula’s Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday that “military radar captured an unidentified object in the sky” flying over the DMZ’s no-fly zone and into South Korea around 1 p.m., South Korean news agency Yonhap reported. (RELATED: Exclusive: North Korean Woman Describes Daring Escape From The Kim Regime)

News outlets in South Korea, citing anonymous military sources, reported speculation of a North Korean helicopter flying across the border, but pilots later found the UFO was actually a flock of about 20 birds “presumed to be wild geese,” a JCS official told Yonhap.

US President Donald Trump (C) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L, obscured) visit an observation post in the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea on June 30, 2019. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd L, obscured) visit an observation post in the Joint Security Area (JSA) at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The South’s military sent a notification to North Korea using the inter-Korean military communication channel to prevent any accidental clashes, a JCS official told Yonhap.

President Donald Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the DMZ Sunday and became the first sitting president to step foot into North Korean territory after Kim invited him to walk across the dividing line.

When the two met to shake hands, Kim told Trump, “Good to see you again,” adding that he “never expected” to see Trump at the border between North and South Korea.

“Stepping across that line was a great honor,” Trump said after the momentous meeting. “I think it’s historic. It’s a great day for the world.” (RELATED: At Least 323 Public Execution Sites Located Around North Korea: Report)

“Thank you to President Moon of South Korea for hosting the American Delegation and me immediately following the very successful G-20 in Japan,” the president tweeted Monday. “While there, it was great to call on Chairman Kim of North Korea to have our very well covered meeting. Good things can happen for all!”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.