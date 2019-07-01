Summer Storm Pelts City In Mexico With Up To 6 Feet Of Hail

A summer storm coated a Mexican city with up to 6 feet of hail Sunday, leaving buildings and cars damaged throughout the area.

The storm reportedly damaged about 200 homes and businesses in and around Guadalajara, and dozens of vehicles were swept away, according to Agence France Presse (AFP).

“I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists,” reads a translation of Jalisco Gov. Enrique Alfaro Ramirez’s tweet.

Muy temprano, antes de ir a la CDMX para el arranque de la Guardia Nacional, estuve en el lugar para evaluar la situación y fui testigo de escenas que nunca había visto: el granizo a más de un metro de altura, y luego nos preguntamos si el cambio climático existe. pic.twitter.com/cognB1JHg6 — Enrique Alfaro (@EnriqueAlfaroR) June 30, 2019

No one was reported injured, but locals said there were fallen trees and flooding, according to BBC.

The temperature in the days leading up to the storm was around 88 degrees, reported CBS News. The storm occurred between 1:50 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. local time, when the air temperature dropped around 71 degrees to 57 degrees.

“Summer is the time of year when we tend to see hail because heat is part of what you need to generate it. Hail comes from big, towering, cumulonimbus clouds — they’re the same clouds that bring thunderstorms. Inside those clouds you have violent up-drafts and down-drafts, air moving up and down very quickly, ice crystals, ice particles able to join together into those big hailstones, which then fall from the sky,” according to Ben Rich, a BBC weather forecaster. (RELATED: Mexico’s President Responds To Trumps Threat To Shut Down The Southern Boarder)

Civil Protection soldiers and personnel used heavy machinery to clear Guadalajara’s roads while the city’s children enjoyed the severe weather change.

When you think of summer in Mexico, this is the last thing you’d think of.https://t.co/yXExBVjFot — Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) July 1, 2019

Two civilians showed “early signs of hypothermia,” the Civil Protection office told AFP.

