Taylor Swift Is Feuding With Entertainment Mogul Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift is in a massive feud with entertainment mogul Scooter Braun.

According to Variety on Sunday, Braun acquired Big Machine Records, which owns all of the Taylor Swift content through 2017. The singing superstar called it her “worst case scenario” and sounds like she’s ready to engage in war over the decision. In case you didn’t know, Swift really seems to dislike Braun, who works with several major entertainment figures. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Swift wrote the following in part when explaining her anger about the situation and her dislike for Braun:

All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years. Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo) Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.

Justin Bieber also rushed to Instagram in an attempt to defend Braun, who he’s done business with for as long as he’s been famous. He wrote in part, “I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..”

You can read his whole post below.

Bieber wasn’t the only one to get in on the action. Erik Logan, who is on the board of directors for Big Machine, said Swift’s “power is fading,” according to TMZ.

The whole thing might be off the rails, but you’re an idiot if you think Swift’s power is fading or that she’s losing ground.

She might be the most famous woman on the planet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jun 28, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

I’m so pro-Taylor Swift on this one that it’s not even funny. I find it extremely hard to believe that she could fake the anger and emotion in her Tumblr post.

She seems pissed as all hell, and that’s the kind of content I’m here for. We all know Swift is much better when she’s on edge.

When she feels backed into a corner, that’s when she really thrives with her content.

If there is a “Game of Thrones”-style war brewing, then you can count on me defending Swift on 100 different fronts in 100 different wars, if necessary.

I don’t know Scooter Braun at all. He could be a wonderful guy. I have no idea. What I do know for sure is that if Swift is preparing for battle, then sides must be chosen.

Trust me, I’m riding with the former country star.

While I’m usually for de-escalating tense situations, I’m willing to make an exception here. Let’s get this cranked up to 100!