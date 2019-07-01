Twitter Poll: Over 70% Of People Are Excited For The Return Of College Football

A recent Twitter poll of mine might restore your faith in this country.

Given the fact we’re only a couple months away from the start of the college football season, I asked people if they were excited for the sport to be back or if they weren’t and hated America.

I’m happy to report 71% of the 634 voters said they were excited for college football to be back.

Are you excited for college football to start in a couple months? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 29, 2019

I always get worried when I run these polls. I’m always nervous some anti-freedom communists will hijack the poll and skew the results in order to make America look like an anti-football country.

Luckily, that’s not what happened this time around, and that’s a sign America is still on the proper track.

As for the 29% who voted “no,” I hear tickets to Iran are going cheap this time of year. I suggest you buy one, pack your stuff, get on the plane and never return. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

The people who hate college football are probably the same people who think beer and bikinis should be illegal. Those kind aren’t welcome among us freedom-obsessed Americans.

In this country, we drink beer and watch college football. If you’re not down with that, then you’re living in the wrong place.

As for the 71%, I want to say thanks to each and every one of you. You people are the people that represent the backbone of this great nation.

You’re the people who always have beer on ice, the game ready to go and represent everything that has made America the greatest country in the world

Pour out a cold one. You’ve certainly earned it.

God bless, and I’ll see you all in August. Stay frosty, friends. We’re almost back.