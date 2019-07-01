White House Blasts ‘Haters’ Attacking Ivanka Trump’s G-20 Performance

The White House said in a statement Monday that critics of senior adviser Ivanka Trump’s performance at the G-20 Summit in Japan are “pathetic.”

Ivanka, who is both the daughter of and a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, attended the G-20 Summit last week and spoke at a women’s empowerment event with British Prime Minister Theresa May and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

However, a video that purports to show Ivanka awkwardly trying to interject herself into a conversation with world leaders drew attention away from any actual diplomacy Ivanka may have achieved at the summit. The video, posted on the French Presidential palace’s Instagram page, quickly went viral.

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted about the video, asserting,”It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification.”

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either. https://t.co/KCZMXJ8FD9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 30, 2019

White House deputy communications secretary Jessica Ditto responded to the criticism in a statement to The New York Times, calling the video a “misrepresentation.” (RELATED: Sarah Sanders Knocks Ocasio-Cortez For Dismissing Ivanka Trump)

“It is sad but not shocking that the haters choose to attack Ivanka Trump, a senior adviser to the president, when she is promoting U.S. efforts to empower women through strategic partnerships with world leaders,” Ditto said, adding that the attacks are “absolutely pathetic.”