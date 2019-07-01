Wisconsin Not Ranked In Phil Steele’s College Football Preseason Top 25, Nebraska Ranked 19th

Phil Steele’s college football preseason top 25 is a joke.
Alabama and Clemson took the top two spots, which would be the two teams I think most people would put up at the top. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)
However, it spiraled downward from there. He’s got Nebraska ranked at 19 and he doesn’t have Wisconsin ranked at all!
Phil Steele’s Top 25:
1 Alabama
2 Clemson
3 Michigan
4 Georgia
5 Oklahoma
6 Ohio St
7 LSU
8 Utah
9 Notre Dame
10 Florida
11 Texas
12 Oregon
13 Mich St
14 TCU
15 Miami
16 Washington
17 Texas A&M
18 Auburn
19 Nebraska
20 Penn St
21 Iowa St
22 Stanford
23 Iowa
24 Miss St
25 Va Tech
— CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 29, 2019
I don’t really have a major issue with Nebraska being ranked, but I have gigantic problem with the Cornhuskers being ranked when the Badgers aren’t at all.
The level of delusion surrounding Nebraska just continues to grow and grow. In this specific case, it’s made worse by the fact Steele didn’t even rank Wisconsin.
For a guy who is a college football expert, he doesn’t seem to have a clue about what’s happening.
The dude has Miami ranked 15! The last time the Hurricanes took the field, my Badgers obliterated them in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Seriously, am I the only one with an ounce of common sense left?
I should probably stop getting so worked up. I imagine it’s not great for my health, but it’s hard dealing with this kind of nonsense on a regular basis.
People are going out of their way to praise Nebraska after they won four games last season! Four! How does that earn them any hype?
Keep overlooking Wisconsin. We’ll keep grinding it out as we always do, and we’ll figure it all out once the chips fall into place.
I like our odds. I can’t say the same about Nebraska.