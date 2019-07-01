Wisconsin Not Ranked In Phil Steele’s College Football Preseason Top 25, Nebraska Ranked 19th

Phil Steele’s college football preseason top 25 is a joke.

Alabama and Clemson took the top two spots, which would be the two teams I think most people would put up at the top. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

However, it spiraled downward from there. He’s got Nebraska ranked at 19 and he doesn’t have Wisconsin ranked at all!

Phil Steele’s Top 25: 1 Alabama

2 Clemson

3 Michigan

4 Georgia

5 Oklahoma

6 Ohio St

7 LSU

8 Utah

9 Notre Dame

10 Florida

11 Texas

12 Oregon

13 Mich St

14 TCU

15 Miami

16 Washington

17 Texas A&M

18 Auburn

19 Nebraska

20 Penn St

21 Iowa St

22 Stanford

23 Iowa

24 Miss St

25 Va Tech — CFB Home (@CFBHome) June 29, 2019

I don’t really have a major issue with Nebraska being ranked, but I have gigantic problem with the Cornhuskers being ranked when the Badgers aren’t at all.

The level of delusion surrounding Nebraska just continues to grow and grow. In this specific case, it’s made worse by the fact Steele didn’t even rank Wisconsin.

For a guy who is a college football expert, he doesn’t seem to have a clue about what’s happening.

The dude has Miami ranked 15! The last time the Hurricanes took the field, my Badgers obliterated them in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Seriously, am I the only one with an ounce of common sense left?

I should probably stop getting so worked up. I imagine it’s not great for my health, but it’s hard dealing with this kind of nonsense on a regular basis.

People are going out of their way to praise Nebraska after they won four games last season! Four! How does that earn them any hype?

Keep overlooking Wisconsin. We’ll keep grinding it out as we always do, and we’ll figure it all out once the chips fall into place.

I like our odds. I can’t say the same about Nebraska.