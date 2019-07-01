‘Women Of 2020’ Photoshoot Missing Candidate Marianne Williamson

The women running as 2020 Democratic presidential candidates were photographed together in pictures that came out Monday, but candidate Marianne Williamson was notably absent.

American photographer Annie Leibovitz captured the “women of 2020” laughing together in one photo and high-fiving each other in another. The caption of the tweet from “Behind 2020” reads “The women of 2020 photographed together” and features both photos.

The women of 2020 photographed together ????: @annieleibovitz pic.twitter.com/7kFh5WEHdO — Behind 2020 (@Behind2020) July 1, 2019

The only problem was that Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson was not included in the photoshoot.

Williamson is an American self-help author who has received publicity for her past tweets, which often included spiritual metaphors.

You’re a lamp; God is the electricity. You’re a faucet; God is the water. You’re a human; God is the divine within you. ALLOW the flow. #fb — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) March 17, 2010

God is BIG, swine flu SMALL. See every cell of your body filled with divine light. Pour God’s love on our immune systems. Truth protects. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) April 30, 2009

Twitter users noticed the absence immediately, tweeting back at 2020 to ask where Williamson was. She first ran for political office in 2014, placing fourth in an open primary as a representative for a district in Los Angelos, California, according to the New York Times.

Williamson has proposed billions of dollars in reparations for black Americans, and has also said that she wants to establish a federal department that is aimed at promoting peace. She has been a spiritual advisor for celebrities, the NYT reported.

Her plan to beat President Donald Trump is to harness love, according to Williamson during closing statements at the 2020 Democratic debate Thursday evening. (RELATED: Watch Kate McKinnon’s Impression Of Marianne Williamson Following The Democratic Debate)

“Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please,” Williamson said Thursday. “You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out.”

“Mr. President, if you’re listening, I want you to hear me, please. You have harnessed fear for political purposes and only love can cast that out.” Watch Marianne Williamson’s message to President Trump in her closing statement #DemDebate2 pic.twitter.com/MpJp9ya5yx — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 28, 2019

“I will meet you on that field, and sir [Trump], love will win,” Williamson continued.

Democratic Nw York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was included in the photoshoot. She is currently polling around Williamson at the bottom of the pack. Gillibrand and Williamson are polling around 1%, according to Vogue, which produced an article corresponding to the release of the photographs.

It is not yet known why Williamson was left out of the photoshoot.

Vogue and Marianne Williamson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.