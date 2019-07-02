Dinesh D’Souza On ‘Death Of A Nation’

On today’s edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we revisit another of our favorite interviews: bestselling author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza. We talk about his book and documentary “Death Of A Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party.”

Listen to the show:

Watch the Daily Caller interview:

On which side of the political spectrum do Nazis really fall? How have liberals wiped clean the racist history of the term “progressive” and what is that awful history? Are we moving toward another civil war? How did Dinesh’s presidential pardon come about and how did he react to the liberal meltdown to it? We get answers to all these questions and more from the bestselling author.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Friday and will have a video interview on Fridays.