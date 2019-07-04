Politics

Marine Veteran Barrels Into Left Wing Activists To Save Burning American Flag

Virginia Kruta Associate Editor

A Marine veteran snatched a burning American flag from protesters Thursday just before President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” on the National Mall.

WATCH:

As the flag erupted in flames, a man wearing a sleeveless “Make America Great Again” shirt and a MARPAT (Marine pattern) bucket hat charged the group and grabbed the burning flag with his bare hands. He whipped it away from the protesters and attempted to put out the fire.

He continued to yell back at the protesters while holding onto the scorched flag.

Someone asked the man if he was a veteran, and he pointed to the USMC tattoo on his shoulder, responding simply, “Yes! Semper fi.”

The group of protesters, all wearing Revolutionary Communist Party shirts that read “BA Speaks: Revolution, Nothing Less,” linked arms and began chanting, “America was never great.” (RELATED: D-Day Veteran Flirts With Melania In Front Of Trump)

Following the flag-burning, several skirmishes broke out between protesters and Trump supporters, resulting in two arrests. A statement from the U.S. Secret Service indicated that two agents were injured while making those arrests.

Access to Lafayette Square was temporarily cut off by members of the U.S. Secret Service in the wake of the fighting and arrests.

Despite periods of rain, the “Salute to America” was well-attended and included a flyover from the U.S. Navy’s famed Blue Angels and Marine One.