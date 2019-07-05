College Football Starts In 50 Days When Florida Plays Miami

College football is officially only 50 days away.

In 50 days, Miami and Florida will play on August 24 to get the college football season underway. That's right, well under two months away at this point.

Gentlemen, it’s time to get excited. There are always three major dates to get fans excited during the offseason.

The first one is the 100 day mark, the second one is the 50 day mark and the final one is when camp gets underway.

Right now, we’ve hit the first two, and we’ve just got the start of camp left. If that’s not a reason to crack open a beer, then I don’t know what is.

College football represents everything that’s right with America. It’s all about hanging with the guys, drinking some cold brews, supporting your team and fighting for a title.

It truly doesn’t get much more American than that at all. In 50 days, the 2019 campaign will finally get underway.

Can Clemson repeat? Will Alabama and Nick Saban find redemption? Can Wisconsin take back our rightful place at the top of the Big 10? Will Justin Fields dominate at Ohio State?

These are the questions we will ponder for the next few weeks.

It’s going to be a great year. I can promise you all that much, and I can’t wait to take this journey with all of you.

Sound off in the comments with your prediction for the college football season.