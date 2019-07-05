Early Prime Day Deal – Save $100 Now, Plus Avoid Monthly Fees

In our family, we are big proponents of Christmas in July. We enjoy all aspects of it – watching movies, baking, and taking advantage of the shopping deals. The greatest thing about Christmas in July is Prime Day. If you are not familiar, it is a Black Friday-esque day for shopping on Amazon. They offer deep discounts on all types of products. It is the perfect time to stock up on early Christmas gifts, things you need for college, gifts, or even fun stuff you want for yourself. This year, the majority of the Prime Day deals will occur during a 48 hour window. It runs between midnight on Monday, July 15 and midnight Wednesday, July 17. As with real holiday shopping deals, some vendors start earlier to get a jump on sales. This is currently the case. Since we are going into a holiday weekend, you can take advantage of some early savings right now. You just need to be a Amazon Prime member to take advantage of all of these great deals. It is definitely worth it. I have been a Prime member from the beginning and have saved tons of money. I now prefer to shop on Amazon, rather than go anywhere else.

The Amazon Fire Recast System is normally $229.99 but for a limited time you can get it for just $129.99

Here is an example of one of the deals you can take advantage of today. The Amazon Fire TV Recast system is reduced by $100. If you are not familiar with the item, this is Amazon’s DVR system. The product allows users to watch and record TV shows with a Fire TV, an Echo Show, or any other compatible mobile device. If you use an Alexa device, you can use voice-activated programming to search for programs, begin and end programs, and manage your program scheduling. The best part? There are no monthly fees. You are able to watch and record anything you want. Amazon recommends the use of an added antenna. The cost and length depends on the area in which you live. The antennae are under $20. This box allows you to store up to 75 hours of HD programming. The Fire TV Recast delivers the better, more reliable video streams over Wi-Fi,than other comparable over-the-air DVR systems. Right now, you can own this version of Fire TV Recast for $129.99, the lowest available price to date.





