Trump Offers Brief Glimpse Into Why Pence Unexpectedly Canceled New Hampshire

President Donald Trump suggested Friday afternoon that the public would soon discover why Vice President Mike Pence canceled a recent trip to New Hampshire.

“A very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire, but I can’t tell you about it,” he told reporters, referring to his administration’s move to cancel Pence’s speaking engagement at an addiction recovery center. Trump added: “It had nothing to do with White House … I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.”

POTUS on Pence’s mysterious trip cancellation: “A very interesting problem that they had in New Hampshire, but I can’t tell you about it. It had nothing to do with White House…I won’t go into what the problem was, but you’ll see in about a week or two.” — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) July 5, 2019

Media outlets noted the cancellation was the result of a site issue, in particular that there was a problem regarding the event, a July 3 CNN report noted. (RELATED: Pence Called Back To White House For Undisclosed ‘Emergency’)

Pence boarded a helicopter Tuesday and headed for Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, D.C. He was scheduled to take off around 10:15 a.m. ET and touch down at a nearby airport in Manchester, where he would then travel to meet former patients and make remarks on opioids. But Air Force Two never departed, according to The Associated Press.

White House officials were dismissing rumors that Pence’s health was an issue.

“This is not health related for the VP or President. Nothing related to national security,” a senior administration official said, noting around noon that Pence was at the White House.

