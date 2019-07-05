Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 3 ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Show Jamie Back With The Family, Introduce Malcolm Beck

We have photos from the third episode of the second season of “Yellowstone,” and they might show a couple major clues of things to come.

Most notably, we see the season’s new villain Malcolm Beck, who was absent from the first two episodes of the hit Paramount Network show. We also see Jamie back on the ranch with his family, and with Rainwater in an office. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2, Episode 2 Is Solid With ‘New Beginnings’)

It looks like Jamie’s trouble picking sides and showing his loyalty will continue to go on as we move forward in the season.

Check out all the awesome photos below.

This episode looks like it’s going to be absolutely lit, and I can’t wait. With Jamie back in the mix and our new villain showing up, we’re bound to have a good time.

I honestly can’t wait to see what Neal McDonough does as Beck. He’s perfect for any role that requires a lot of darkness and intimidation.

“I think heaven’s right here … so is hell.” Worlds collide in season 2 of #Yellowstone. pic.twitter.com/cTJKaLi170 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 1, 2019

Tune in next Wednesday to catch all the action. You know I’ll be locked and loaded for every second of episode three of season two of “Yellowstone.”

With Beck finally showing up, you can bet everything the Dutton family will continue to do whatever it takes to defend the ranch.

Get on board or get out of the way! There’s a war coming.