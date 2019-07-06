Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million

DeMarcus Cousins is now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to ESPN on Saturday, the talented forward signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million with the Lakers. The move comes after Cousins played last season with the Warriors while rehabbing an achilles injury. (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

This is a nice signing for the Lakers, but I’m not sure it’ll ease the pain of missing out on Kawhi Leonard. Good luck explaining to your fans they should be happy because they signed Cousins after missing out on the new Clippers star.

Don’t get me wrong. Cousins is talented and can be a dominant player when he’s healthy. However, it’s not even close to having Leonard on the roster, and the fans all know it.

Having said all of that, the Lakers could be in for a huge year if Cousins stays healthy the entire way and can be like his old self as he helps Anthony Davis and LeBron James win games.

If he is able to find himself in prime form, then the Lakers could be in for a huge season.

The 2019 season is already shaping up to be an awesome one, and we’re only in July! I can’t remember the last time an offseason was this exciting.

Buckle up folks because it’s only going to get crazier as we go.