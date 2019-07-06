Los Angeles Clippers Have The Best Championship Odds After Signing Kawhi Leonard

The Los Angeles Clippers are now the favorite to win the NBA title next season after signing Kawhi Leonard.

Following the acquisition of Leonard and trading for Paul George early Saturday morning, the Clippers now lead the league with odds of +275, according to BetOnline. The Lakers are in second at +350 and Milwaukee is in third at +600. After that, nobody else is under 1,000. (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

With Kawhi signing with the @LAClippers last night, they now become the favorites to win the 2020 title. Here’s the updated odds (BetOnline): LAC +275

LAL +350

MIL +600

PHI +1000

HOU +1200

GSW +1400

TOR +1600

UTA +1600

BOS +2000

DEN +2000

BKN +2200

POR +3300

IND +4000

DAL +5000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 6, 2019

It’s crazy how much things can quickly change in pro sports. Just a couple weeks back, the Lakers were at the top and now they’ve been bumped by a fellow Los Angeles team.

It just goes to show the kind of impact Kawhi Leonard can have wherever he goes. The man moves the needle and he wins titles. It’s what he does.

You still have to think the Lakers are a smart bet here at +350. They’ve got LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and they’ve also signed Danny Green.

LeBron and Davis alone will make the Lakers contenders if both of them are able to stay healthy. Depending on how things shake out, being at +350 could be a decent bargain pick.

It really does look like the Lakers and Clippers are head and shoulders above the rest of the league right now. At the very least, that’s how the oddsmakers see the situation, and I don’t blame them.

Adding Kawhi Leonard was a legit move for the Clippers, and business will be booming this season. Sound off in the comments with who you’d take.