Editorial

Los Angeles Clippers Have The Best Championship Odds After Signing Kawhi Leonard

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 10: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors reacts in the first half against the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Los Angeles Clippers are now the favorite to win the NBA title next season after signing Kawhi Leonard.

Following the acquisition of Leonard and trading for Paul George early Saturday morning, the Clippers now lead the league with odds of +275, according to BetOnline. The Lakers are in second at +350 and Milwaukee is in third at +600. After that, nobody else is under 1,000. (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

It’s crazy how much things can quickly change in pro sports. Just a couple weeks back, the Lakers were at the top and now they’ve been bumped by a fellow Los Angeles team.

It just goes to show the kind of impact Kawhi Leonard can have wherever he goes. The man moves the needle and he wins titles. It’s what he does.

 

You still have to think the Lakers are a smart bet here at +350. They’ve got LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and they’ve also signed Danny Green.

LeBron and Davis alone will make the Lakers contenders if both of them are able to stay healthy. Depending on how things shake out, being at +350 could be a decent bargain pick.

 

It really does look like the Lakers and Clippers are head and shoulders above the rest of the league right now. At the very least, that’s how the oddsmakers see the situation, and I don’t blame them.

Adding Kawhi Leonard was a legit move for the Clippers, and business will be booming this season. Sound off in the comments with who you’d take.