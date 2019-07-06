Malik McDowell Arrested After Stolen Truck Allegedly Found On His Property

NFL free agent Malik McDowell was recently arrested after a stolen truck was allegedly found on his property in Michigan.

According to TMZ on Friday, police allegedly found the stolen F-150 truck in McDowell’s garage after a GPS signal led them to the location. When questioned, the former Michigan State star said he bought it off of a guy on the street, but couldn’t provide any concrete details.

The former Seahawks draft pick was eventually arrested for felony receiving and concealing stolen property. According to TMZ, in February he was involved in an altercation with police officers that started after he was allegedly driving recklessly.

It’s amazing how far McDowell has fall. He was a second round pick in the NFL draft by the Seahawks, but never played a game after an ATV accident.

He not only didn’t play a game, but he also is being sued for nearly $800,000 in signing bonus money from his former team. (RELATED: Malik McDowell Sued For $799,238 By The Seattle Seahawks)

Now, the criminal charges are racking up in Michigan. Two arrests in 2019 is not a pretty look, and it’s also a pretty good indication his days in the NFL are over.

Teams might have been willing to give him a chance after his ATV stunt, despite how much he upset the Seahawks, but the arrests might be too much to handle.

No team wants to deal with an unproven player facing legal troubles. Obviously, he’s innocent until proven guilty, but teams won’t wait for a verdict to cross them off their boards.

Best of luck to McDowell. It sounds like he’s going to need all the help he can find to beat these situations he’s facing.