Authorities Investigating Florida Shopping Center Explosion That Left ‘Multiple Patients’

Authorities are investigating a Florida shopping center after a gas explosion left “multiple patients” Saturday, according Plantation Fire Department.

Local police asked residents to steer clear of the area north of Miami in a suburb of Broward County, reported NBC News. The explosion happened around noon at a shopping center called The Fountains.

Around 20 people were injured, reported Business Insider. No fatalities have been reported yet.

Some witnesses said the explosion appeared to originate in a vacant restaurant building, reported Business Insider. (RELATED: A Woman Licked An Ice Cream Carton And Set Off A Social Media Firestorm. She Could Face 20 Years In Prison)

Photos and video footage showed debris covering cars in the parking lot and rescue crews on the scene. The explosion propelled large pieces of concrete as much as 50 yards and large pieces of metal as much as 100 yards.

An LA Fitness gym in the complex seemed to have suffered the most damage, reported Business Insider.

This post will be updated.

