PREVIEW: Ben Askren Will Fight Jorge Masvidal At UFC 239 Saturday Night, Main Card Starts At 10 PM EST

Tonight is finally the night Ben Askren will get in the octagon against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239.

The fight between Askren and Masvidal might only be the third spot on the main card, but it's the fight pretty much everybody is waiting to watch.

Jon Jones vs. Thiago Santos and Amanda Nunes vs. Holly Holm should be great fights in the top two spots, but let's not pretend like those are the two fights people are tuning in for.

When the main card begins at 10 p.m. EST tonight, it's all about Askren and Masvidal. The hype for the fight between these two has been unreal thanks to the fact Masvidal is a loose cannon and Ben has been doing his best to subtly poke the bear without causing too much trouble.

After all, he was really hoping his opponent tonight wouldn’t be too much of a “dipsh*t” to ruin the event beforehand and has been reminding people that Masvidal has a history of going off the wall.

Personally, I love everything about Askren. His game is about wrestling at its core, and he’s tough as hell. In his fight against Lawler, he got body slammed in a fashion that should have ended it right then and there, but turned around to win the fight.

Askren pulled a Tyson Fury and came back from the dead lmao pic.twitter.com/l8Yy92YPin — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) March 3, 2019

What looked like an outstanding bulldog choke win is exposed as a reffing blunder by Herb Dean. What a disappointing end to the battle between Ben Askren and Robbie Lawler. #UFC235 pic.twitter.com/kE026NriQe — Bulgogi Jones (@Hamderlei) March 3, 2019

Vegas has Askren favored, and I like those numbers. Masvidal just wants to run his mouth. As they say in life, it’s usually the loudest guy in the room who is the most insecure.

Don’t get me wrong. Jorge can fight, but he seems more interested in the circus surrounding this fight than actually getting the job done.

Tune in tonight on ESPN+ to watch it all go down. I’m taking my Askren and I’m not looking back. I hope he shuts up Masvidal once and for all.

The circus was fun to watch, but it all ends tonight. Go, Ben, go!