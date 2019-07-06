‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Earns More Than $300 Million Around The World

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is earning a ton of money around the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film’s 4th of July weekend haul through Thursday is at $310 million globally.

As I’ve pointed out before, the box office numbers in 2019 have been downright atrocious, but “Spider-Man” might be the film along with “Avengers” that shows up to save the day. (RELATED: 2019 Box Office Revenue Down Almost 10%, Summer Ticket Sales Down 7.3%)

Earning over $300 million in a matter of days is insanely rare in the industry, and the film with Tom Holland already had the second greatest 4th of July on record.

I haven’t seen “Spider-Man: Far From Home” yet and really wasn’t intending too until it came out on digital. However, I might have to reconsider my timetable.

Clearly, it has people excited and showing up in large numbers, which is pretty good indication it’s a solid film.

We also all know, as I’ve noted before, you can go ahead and pencil in a few more of these movies now. With numbers this good, there’s zero chance Sony and Marvel lay off the gas at all.

When a study finds a cash cow, you can bet everything they’re going to pump it for all it’s worth.

It looks like people are in for a fun film, and I look forward to eventually catching it.