Twitter Reacts To Kawhi Leonard’s Stunning Free Agency Decision

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly heading to Los Angeles, but not to the team many people thought was the favorite to land the star.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP will reportedly sign a four-year, $142 million with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he will be joined by Paul George, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: New York Knicks Reportedly Canceled Free Agency Meeting With Kawhi Leonard)

Free agent forward Kawhi Leonard has informed runners-up teams of his plans: He’s signing with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Oklahoma City is trading All-Star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers for a record-setting collection of draft choices, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 6, 2019

Raptors fans were sad but grateful:

A reminder: these were Kawhi’s last public words as a Raptor. #Ahahahaha pic.twitter.com/Lm0LBqRYmW — J.A. Adande (@jadande) July 6, 2019

The Clippers did it. The Raptors won a title. They did everything right. And it’s nobody’s fault that Kawhi left. — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) July 6, 2019

Remember that summer when some kid showed up on your street? And you hung out and played games and went to the park and then he disappeared the weekend before school started?

That’s Kawhi. He didn’t leave you. He had an awesome time with you.

He just went home ????#ThankYouKawhi pic.twitter.com/kIdvcoc8ke — Joseph Motiki (@JosephMotiki) July 6, 2019

game 4 shot against the sixers. game 7 series clincher. fourth quarter of game 5 against the bucks. every dunk over giannis. the third quarter of G4 against the warriors. the larry OB. the last laugh at the parade. thank you kawhi. — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) July 6, 2019



Lakers fans are stunned, but willing to console themselves with LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

LeBron James and Anthony Davis

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) July 6, 2019



This is a good day for the NBA, which avoided the possibility of the Lakers adding another superstar.

Kawhi is the balance in the force ended the reign of the Miami Heat Big 3

ended the dynasty Warriors

ended the Lakers superteam before it even started the real-life Last Jedi. — Kawob Leonard (@WorldWideWob) July 6, 2019

Woke up this morning here in Barcelona to the bombshell Kawhi/PG to the Clippers news. First thoughts: 1) Love Kawhi even more after spurning Lakers/LeBron and instead going up against them. 2) Westbrook has to be gone now. 3) This season is gonna be wide-open in NBA. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 6, 2019

Nba is WIDE open next yr! Wow!!!!!! — ???? Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 6, 2019

The Clippers have now replaced the Lakers as title favorites for the 2019-2020 season, according to bettors.

Los Angeles Clippers now replace the Lakers as the favorites to win the NBA title, per @betonline_ag. Odds for every team: https://t.co/Ja4n9CbWlH — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 6, 2019

Clippers fans waking up today like… ???? pic.twitter.com/lBLvbV0Xi6 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 6, 2019

The move also received a presidential tweet: