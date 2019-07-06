Sports

Twitter Reacts To Kawhi Leonard’s Stunning Free Agency Decision

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 05: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors looks to pass against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

William Davis Reporter

Kawhi Leonard is reportedly heading to Los Angeles, but not to the team many people thought was the favorite to land the star.

The reigning NBA Finals MVP will reportedly sign a four-year, $142 million with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he will be joined by Paul George, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. (RELATED: New York Knicks Reportedly Canceled Free Agency Meeting With Kawhi Leonard)

Raptors fans were sad but grateful:


Lakers fans are stunned, but willing to console themselves with LeBron James and Anthony Davis:


This is a good day for the NBA, which avoided the possibility of the Lakers adding another superstar.

The Clippers have now replaced the Lakers as title favorites for the 2019-2020 season, according to bettors.

The move also received a presidential tweet: