Watch Amanda Nunes Beat Holly Holm With A Kick To The Head At UFC 239

Amanda Nunes made quick work of Holly Holm late Saturday night at UFC 239.

The Brazilian-born sensation, who had previously beaten Ronda Rousey and Cris Cyborg, dropped Holm near the end of the first round with a kick to the head.

Holm appeared to be holding her own early in the fight, but some hesitation left her head wide open for Nunes to drill.

Watch the stunning kick below.

Holly Holm sent Ronda Rousey to the ground with a swift kick to the head Amanda Nunes returned to favor #UFC239 pic.twitter.com/hGlUSVAMeU — (@TommySledge) July 7, 2019

Is there any question left at this point whether or not Nunes is the most dominant female fighter in UFC history? She has now taken out Holm, Rousey, Cyborg and Miesha Tate.

Good luck finding any other woman out there with those kinds of credentials. It’s just not going to happen. It’s not going to happen at all.

It’s Nunes’ world when it comes to the women’s side of the UFC, and everybody else is just living in it.

ANOTHER ONE Amanda Nunes KOs Holly Holm in the 1st round (via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/7fOAUSylbB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2019

I’m not even sure who Nunes will fight next. At this point, you’d have to think most women would be terrified of stepping into the octagon against her.

She’s lined up against the best in the sport, and she’s brutalized all of them.

It should be interesting to see who Dana White puts her up against next. One thing is for sure and it’s that Nunes is an absolute star.