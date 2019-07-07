Ben Askren Reacts To Getting Knocked Out By Jorge Masvidal At UFC 239, Says It ‘Sucked’

Ben Askren’s reaction to getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal late Saturday night at UFC 239 was pretty simple.

The highly-anticipated fight ended the moment it started thanks to a flying knee from Masvidal that sent Askren to the mat.

Masvidal absolutely destroyed Ben Askren at UFC 239. I’ve never seen anything like this before. The fight was over before I even blinked. pic.twitter.com/ktl3GqWG7U — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2019

According to MMAJunkie.com, Askren passed medical tests afterwards and didn't have a whole lot of words to spare.

He simply tweeted, "Well that sucked."

Well that sucked — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) July 7, 2019

I’m honestly not sure there are many other words to describe what happened. This was the most hyped fight of the night, and the most hyped fight overall in the UFC.

Instead of going round for round, Masvidal put Askren on his back before most people even realized what had happened.

In five seconds, Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) records the fastest knockout in @UFC history. #UFC239 The previous record belonged to Duane Ludwig with his 6-second KO. pic.twitter.com/cKLFqFu6uh — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 7, 2019

As I already said last night, I thought Askren was going to roll Masvidal. I didn’t expect this fight to be close at all.

It ultimately wasn’t close, but not in the direction I anticipated. It sucks all the way around for Askren and his fans. Hopefully, he bounces back in a big way.

He’s far too entertaining to drop off the map after one stunning loss.