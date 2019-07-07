Editorial

Ben Askren Reacts To Getting Knocked Out By Jorge Masvidal At UFC 239, Says It ‘Sucked’

Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Ben Askren (blue gloves) is assessed referee Jason Herzog after being knocked out with a knee by Jorge Masvidal (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Jorge Masvidal set a new record for the fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Ben Askren’s reaction to getting knocked out by Jorge Masvidal late Saturday night at UFC 239 was pretty simple.

The highly-anticipated fight ended the moment it started thanks to a flying knee from Masvidal that sent Askren to the mat. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to MMAJunkie.com, Askren passed medical tests afterwards and didn’t have a whole lot of words to spare. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

He simply tweeted, “Well that sucked.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

I’m honestly not sure there are many other words to describe what happened. This was the most hyped fight of the night, and the most hyped fight overall in the UFC.

Instead of going round for round, Masvidal put Askren on his back before most people even realized what had happened.

As I already said last night, I thought Askren was going to roll Masvidal. I didn’t expect this fight to be close at all.

It ultimately wasn’t close, but not in the direction I anticipated. It sucks all the way around for Askren and his fans. Hopefully, he bounces back in a big way.

He’s far too entertaining to drop off the map after one stunning loss.