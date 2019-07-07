Dana White Criticizes Darren Rovell After UFC 239, Says He ‘Likes F**king Attention’

UFC president Dana White really doesn’t like Darren Rovell.

Rovell has stated in the past and maintained that Amanda Nunes, who won at UFC 239 last night, isn't as big of a star or as marketable as some other women. Well, the man running the fighting organization has just about had enough.

Between Rousey and Cyborg, Amanda Nunes has singlehandedly killed the most valuable women in the sport. Brutally damaging to UFC. Nunes isn’t in the same marketing ballpark as either of those two. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 30, 2018

White said the following in part about Rovell following Nunes’ huge victory:

This guy likes f**king attention, okay? This guy likes attention, and I’m going to give him more attention. You know, he says the worst thing that could have ever happened tonight was Amanda Nunes won. Not a star for the UFC. So, this is the kind of stupid sh*t that we hear.

You can watch his full comments below.

Never said Amanda Nunes wasn’t a star for the sport. She is. She just isn’t marketable and like Ronda, to some extent Holly and even Paige Van Zant, she isn’t relevant outside the Octagon. There’s no evidence proving otherwise pic.twitter.com/GFvXdNaizN — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 7, 2019

Well, I think it's safe to say White and Rovell won't be grabbing a few beers anytime soon. White really seems to hate his guts.

This also isn’t the first time the head of the UFC has gone after the sports pundit and numbers expert. He also shredded him back in December over his thoughts on Nunes.

Dana White does not like Darren Rovell much pic.twitter.com/ZUNMmx82u5 — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 30, 2018

I honestly don’t know if Rovell is correct about Nunes or not, but I do know that she’s a gigantic star. She’s the giant killer and routinely takes out the top women in the sport.

How anybody could think that’s not marketable is beyond me, but I’m not the money expert here.

Either way, I think it’s very safe to say Dana White absolutely despises Rovell, and this is a feud I can absolutely get behind.