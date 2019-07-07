Melania Shines In Pretty Vanilla Dress In Morristown Ahead Of Trip Back To DC

Melania Trump truly shined when she stepped out in a pretty vanilla dress in Morristown, New Jersey on Sunday ahead of a trip back to Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as gorgeous as ever in the short-sleeve, light-colored number that went down past her knees. She joined President Donald Trump exiting Marine One headed for Air Force One following a getaway for the Fourth of July weekend.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the fun summer look with loose hair, a cream-colored belt and taupe-colored high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

The first lady’s fashion sense is always on point as has been documented before. Most notably, she turned heads when she showed up wearing a stunning white dress with colorful bands for a “Salute to America” celebration Thursday held at the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall.

