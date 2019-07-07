Michelle Obama Declines To Defend Joe Biden

Michelle Obama declined an opportunity to defend former Vice President Joe Biden during an appearance at Saturday’s Essence Festival.

Moderator Gayle King attempted to get Obama’s opinion on the recent debate stage “dust up” between Biden and Kamala Harris, which saw the California senator harshly criticize Biden’s position on federally mandated busing in the 1970s.

But the former first lady refused to take the bait.

WATCH:



“I do not,” Obama responded when asked if she had “any thoughts” about the controversy.

“I’ve been doing this rodeo far too long,” she said as the audience laughed. “And no comment.”

The former first lady promised to endorse the Democratic primary winner, but echoed her husband, former President Barack Obama, in declining to endorse anyone during the primary stage.

“Barack and I are going to support whoever wins the primary, so … our primary focus is letting the primary process play out, because it’s very early,” said Obama. “I mean, that’s one of the things that we learned in the campaign. It is early. It’s like trying to figure out who’s winning the World Series on the first seven games. I mean that’s where we are right now. It is so early and things will change.” (RELATED: Van Jones: Biden Not ‘Ready To Go Head-To-Head With Donald Trump Or Really With Anybody’)

“The general election is so important that we have to get behind whoever comes out of that primary, so we’re watching everyone,” she continued. “We’re supportive of everyone. We’re giving advice to whoever seeks it.”

Biden apologized during a Saturday campaign stop for his comments that seemed to praise the relationship he had with past segregationists.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago to somehow give the impression to people that I was praising those men who I successfully opposed time and again,” he asked. “Yes, I was, I regret it. I’m sorry for the pain and misconception I may have caused anybody.”