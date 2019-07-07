REPORT: Netflix Will Dial Back Spending On Movies, Citing ‘Triple Frontier’ Flop

Netflix will apparently not be pumping out many big budget films in the near future.

According to Engadget, The Information reported the streaming service will dial back the massive productions. One of the apparent reasons why is because “Triple Frontier” cost around $115 million to make and “flopped.” (RELATED: ‘Triple Frontier’ Is An Outstanding Movie)

Now, Netflix is reportedly going to be a bit stricter on what it makes and how much money it spends going forward.

Well, this sucks and there’s no other way to really put it. I loved “Triple Frontier.” The film with Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac was awesome from start to finish.

It was clearly an expensive production, but I’m not really sure what Netflix could have wanted to do differently. Any film on the streaming service isn’t going to draw huge box office numbers if it gets a limited release.

People aren’t going to rush to a theater when they can just watch it at home. That’s a fact.

Now we’re not going to get anymore big-time action movies? Yeah, that doesn’t sit right with me. We first get told we’re going to lose “The Office” and now this update.

“Triple Frontier” was outstanding. What will be the purpose of Netflix if they start cutting the kind of content guys like the most?

Do better, Netflix. Do much better. Guys want to watch awesome action movies, we want to watch stuff blow up and we want to watch shootouts.

“Triple Frontier” had all of that in spades. Cutting that kind of big budget content is insanely stupid.