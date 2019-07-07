Sophia Bush Turns 37 Years Old

July 8 is Sophia Bush’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Sophia Bush is an American actress born in California. Bush attended the University of Southern California studying journalism before leaving to pursue her acting career.

Her breakout role came in 2002 when she grabbed a role in “National Lampoon’s Van Wilder” with Ryan Reynolds. Later she landed the role of Brooke Davis in the CW’s “One Tree Hill.” The role ultimately resulted in Bush becoming a household name. (RELATED: Sophia Bush Puts Corporations On Blast For Capitalizing On Social Issues)

She went on to star in films such as “John Tucker Must Die,” “The Hitcher” and “The Narrows.”

In 2013, she re-entered the television series world as Detective Erin Lindsey in “Chicago Fire.” She appeared in 11 episodes before becoming a series regular on the spin-off “Chicago P.D.”

Bush is an active philanthropist. She uses her social media platforms to educate her fans on issues that she is passionate about.

[slideshow_dc]