Zion Williamson Won’t Play The Rest Of The Summer League With The Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson is done with summer league.

The former Duke star’s presence put ticket prices through the roof, but that’s all over now. The team announced Saturday that Williamson was being shut down with a bruised knee out of an “abundance of caution.” (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

Zion Williamson is done with the Summer League after playing nine whole minutes. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets! pic.twitter.com/BI9YjuBk9N — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 6, 2019

For those of you wondering, ticket for the games in Vegas featuring Zion were going for over $1,000. Imagine dropping a grand on summer league tickets and then not even getting to see the freak of nature forward play. If that wouldn’t piss you off, then I have no idea what would.

Of course, you can’t really blame the Pelicans here for shutting down their star rookie. Zion is the face of the organization and he’s the future of the NBA.

The summer league ultimately means absolutely nothing. It’s just a time for rookies to get some reps and practice in against other rookies and guys trying to make a team.

For Zion, there’s no question whether or not he’ll make the Pelicans. He was the first pick in the draft. His spot is secured.

Still, that’s not going to ease the pain of dropping more than $1,000 on tickets and then not really getting to see much at all.

Life comes at you quick, and this is just another example of that fact. Don’t cry too much, Pelicans fans! It’ll all be worth it if he turns the team into a championship contending unit.