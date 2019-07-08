2013 Seattle Seahawks Named The Best NFL Team In The Past Decade

The 2013 Seattle Seahawks are apparently the best football team we’ve seen in the past decade.

The NFL released a list of the top 10 teams in the past 10 years on the league’s website, and the team run by Russell Wilson landed at the top.

NFL.com wrote the following in part when explaining the decision:

Though it looked like the ultimate clash between high-powered offense and suffocating defense, Super Bowl XLVIII quickly turned into a laugher, with Seattle running to a 36-0 lead against Denver and holding the Broncos’ steamroller offense to 8 points total. Balance is great, but it’s hard to imagine any team of any decade mustering much against this Seattle defense. Thus, the ’13 Seahawks take the top spot.

It’s hard to disagree with the NFL on this one. The list also included the 2015 Panthers, the 2017 Eagles, the 2016 Patriots and the 2013 Broncos.

All of those teams are great, but the 2013 Seahawks team was something out of a video game. The defense with Richard Sherman was outrageously good. (RELATED: Russell Wilson Agree s To $140 Million Extension With The Seahawks, Gets $65 Million Signing Bonus)

They were lockdown by every metric, and the offense was also loaded. Wilson and Marshawn Lynch rolled the Broncos in the Super Bowl.

Now, as a Wilson fan, I knew he was going to be a star, but the 2013 season was before people realized just how great he was going to be.

They ran the Broncos right off of the field! Denver had absolutely no idea what hit them.

We might never see a defense and offense combination like the 2013 Seattle team ever again. It really helped that Wilson was playing on a rookie contract and was making next to no money.

That freed up tons of money to pay Sherman and the rest of the defense. The end result was an unbelievable super team.

Sound off in the comments with the team you thought was the best in the past 10 years. It’s a tough discussion, and I’m interested to hear what you all have to say.