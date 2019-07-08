Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders Take Another Stab At A Green New Deal-Like Agenda

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are teaming up to push a resolution that calls for enormous federal action to tackle man-made global warming.

Sanders has linked up with Ocasio-Cortez in the past, working with the New York Democrat in May to push the short-lived Green New Deal (GND). The Vermont senator is attempting to sure-up his progressive credentials as he campaigns for president in 2020. (RELATED: Bernie Sanders To Join Ocasio-Cortez At Howard University Green New Deal Rally)

Global warming has resulted in “a climate emergency that severely and urgently impacts the economic and social well-being, health and safety, and national security of the United States,” notes a draft of the resolution, which was obtained by Bloomberg.

They are demanding “a national, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency and to restore the climate for future generations.”

Both lawmakers pressed for the so-called GND, which called for the U.S. to completely nix fossil fuels within a decade and for universal health care, basic income programs as well as job guarantees. The document also calls on a House committee to recognize goals for social justice among other progressive goals.

