Bleacher Report Deletes Strange World Cup Tribute Featuring Michael Scott, Tom Cruise And Jennifer Lawrence

Bleacher Report tweeted and deleted an incredibly strange photo after the United States women’s national team won the World Cup on Sunday.

The photo, which immediately drew plenty of attention online, featured the USWNT along side Michael Scott, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Lawrence, Iron Man, Baker Mayfield, Taylor Swift and many more. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Take a look at the bizarre graphic below.

Since @BleacherReport deleted it… this is the most absurd thing ever created pic.twitter.com/OJK0RDev0p — David Hondal (@mrhondal321) July 7, 2019

Seriously, what the hell was that garbage? They just took the USWNT and threw them alongside a bunch of famous actors and fictional characters.

Winning the World Cup and then being honored with a comparison to Michael Scott is the definition of laugh-out-loud funny.

I honestly have no idea what Bleacher Report was shooting for here. Were they trying to say the women are now national icons like a bunch of our favorite fictional characters?

What does Tom Cruise have to do with any of this? Taylor Swift? I’m pretty sure a kid from “Stranger Things” is also on that graphic.

I wish I had been in the meeting where this graphic was cooked up. Imagine somebody pitching this idea, and then absolutely nobody saying at any point in the process that it’s insanely stupid.

Nice job, Bleacher Report. I’d like to personally thank you for giving us one of the best pieces of content on Twitter in a very long time.

We might never know what caused this majestic beauty to get released, but we should just be happy that it was given to the public.