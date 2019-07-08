Bleacher Report Claims Jake Fromm Is The ‘Most Pro-Ready’ Quarterback For The 2020 NFL Draft

Bleacher Report thinks Georgia star Jake Fromm is the best quarterback prepared right now for the NFL in the 2020 draft class.

The popular sports publication claimed in a recent piece that Fromm is the “most pro-ready” prospect in the draft, which I just don’t believe to be true. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

No disrespect to Fromm, but he’s not the best quarterback in the 2020 draft. Even if we’re talking about being ready from day one, it’s still not the Georgia gunslinger.

I can’t believe I’m about to type this sentence, but the best quarterback is going to be Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.

Not only is Tagovailoa the best, but I’m not sure it’s even close.

Tua has the speed, the arm and is an absolute star. Anybody who has watched him play for the Crimson Tide knows I’m correct.

Again, it pains me to defend Alabama, but here we are. I don’t get paid the big bucks to lie to you all. I get paid to give it to you in a real way, and the truth is Tua is a gigantic star.

When the 2020 draft rolls around next year, you can absolutely bet on Tua being the first guy off the board. Despite all my hatred for Alabama, facts are facts.

The man is better than Fromm. Now, that’s not to say the Georgia star won’t be a solid NFL player. I’m sure he will be, but he’s not Tua. He’s just not.

Props to me for being honest when it comes to Alabama football.