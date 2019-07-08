BoycottHomeDepot Trends On Twitter As Trump Haters Pan Billionaire’s Plans To Donate To President’s Reelection

The hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot trended on Monday evening on Twitter after opponents of President Donald Trump discovered that the home improvement giant’s co-founder, billionaire Bernie Marcus, intends to give a portion of his wealth to help reelect the president.

“He’s got a businessman’s common sense approach to most things,” Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported the news last week. “Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

While Marcus’s contributions over the years include funding the Georgia Aquarium and contributing millions to an Atlanta autism center along with several other medical facilities in the state, the fact that the 90-year-old billionaire businessman gave to Trump’s campaign in 2016 and intends to do so again in 2020 was enough to catch the wrath of #Resistance Twitter. (RELATED: ‘He Is The Enemy Of Every Entrepreneur’ — Home Depot Founders Blast Socialism, Issue Dire Warning For Bernie Supporters)

Hey @hgtv this is another one of your sponsors & please just go with @Lowes instead of @HomeDepot from now on because you’re my self-care #BoycottHomeDepot #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/jQjCbBcbQs — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 1, 2019

#HomeDepot founder Bernie Marcus was one of #Trump‘s largest donors in 2016, giving $7 million to Trump’s campaign through outside groups. He plans to financially support the president in the 2020 election #BoycottHomeDepot https://t.co/rgjeSaSjsU — Andy Behrman (@electroboyusa) July 7, 2019

Will never ever shop at Home Depot. https://t.co/9MyH9JEoA6 — Steve Gaines (@SteveGaines62) June 30, 2019

There were plenty more where those came from, but there were also plenty of Trump supporters who came to Marcus’s defense:

Liberal boycotts are a joke, just like liberals. The best thing for your business is a liberal boycott. Your sales will explode after lunatic libs announce their “boycott.” Just ask Chick-fil-A https://t.co/OtYXqozGUa — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 9, 2019

#BoycottHomeDepot is trending because one of the founders has decided to donate much of his riches to @realDonaldTrump‘s reelection campaign. You know, @HomeDepot that can hire more people now because of this economy? Yup.. that’s how dumb the left is. #BuyHomeDepot — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) July 8, 2019

I love how liberals are trying to boycott a store we all know they never go to. ???? The only liberals who shop at hardware stores are members of Antifa.#BoycottHomeDepot — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 8, 2019

Here’s what I think about the stupid #BoycottHomeDepot deal. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!! pic.twitter.com/APWQy1zyb6 — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) July 8, 2019