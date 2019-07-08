Politics

BoycottHomeDepot Trends On Twitter As Trump Haters Pan Billionaire’s Plans To Donate To President’s Reelection

The hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot trended on Monday evening on Twitter after opponents of President Donald Trump discovered that the home improvement giant’s co-founder, billionaire Bernie Marcus, intends to give a portion of his wealth to help reelect the president.

“He’s got a businessman’s common sense approach to most things,” Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported the news last week. “Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

While Marcus’s contributions over the years include funding the Georgia Aquarium and contributing millions to an Atlanta autism center along with several other medical facilities in the state, the fact that the 90-year-old billionaire businessman gave to Trump’s campaign in 2016 and intends to do so again in 2020 was enough to catch the wrath of #Resistance Twitter. (RELATED: ‘He Is The Enemy Of Every Entrepreneur’ — Home Depot Founders Blast Socialism, Issue Dire Warning For Bernie Supporters)

There were plenty more where those came from, but there were also plenty of Trump supporters who came to Marcus’s defense: