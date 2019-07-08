Entertainment

Superstar Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Spark Dating Rumors After Packing On The PDA

Recording artists Camila Cabello attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Superstar Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes sparked dating rumors again Monday after they were spotted packing on the public displays of affection during brunch over the weekend.

The 22-year-old singer and Mendes were photographed holding hands and embracing when they were out Sunday in West Hollywood for brunch, according to E! News in a piece published Monday.

Check out the pictures below! (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [Slideshow])

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews) on

“They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” one eyewitness told the outlet. “They went to brunch for about an hour and a half then went to a spa in West Hollywood. They both kept playing around, dancing and joking with each other.”(SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The “Havana” star and 20-year-old Canadian singer have recently been igniting romance rumors after Cabello was spotted at Mendes’ concert on Friday in Los Angeles.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on

“@Shawnmendes you couldn’t be more amazing. Wow,” Cabello wrote on Instagram along with a red heart emoji. (RELATED: Superstar Singer Gets Pulled From Taylor Swift Tour For Surprising Medical Issue)

As previously reported, the “Never Be The Same” hitmaker recently split from boyfriend Matthew Hussey after a year together, one week after a steamy video of Cabello and Mendes posted for her song “Señorita.”

“It was a mutual decision to end things. But they have spent a lot of time together over the last year-and-a-half and want to stay friends despite going their own way,” a source close to the singer shared with the Sun U.K..

“This is of course going to fuel rumors that she and Shawn [Mendes] have become more than just pals though,” the source added.