Women Get Into Insane Brawl During Chicago Cubs Game In Viral Video

A bunch of women got into an insane brawl in the stands when the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs played each other Sunday.

It's not clear what started the bizarre altercation, but the women involved were absolutely unloading on each other.

I'm not talking about a few minor slaps. I'm talking about women all out swinging on one another. One of the highlights of the majestic film is when security tries to place one woman in cuffs, and then another woman tries to physically stop them!

Watch the entire video below. It's incredible from start to finish.

Could this video get much trashier? Could it at all? I really don't think so. I don't think so at all. Imagine being so trashy that you fight at a ball game.

I hate it when men do it, but I guess I kind of understand that. They down a bunch of beers, the adrenaline starts pumping, everybody wants to measure their manhoods and then punches get thrown. It's still dumb, but it's at least able to be explained.

The same can’t be said for women. Yes, I understand this is a double standard, but women aren’t supposed to be brawling in the stands of baseball games. They just aren’t.

I just honestly don’t understand people who spend money and then get into fights. Why waste your money? Why waste the money? Why risk your health?

It makes no sense!

I hope the police hammered these women for behaving like absolute clowns. I hope they threw the book at them.

If you’re dumb enough to fight at a sporting event, then you deserve every single thing coming your way.