66 Shot, 6 Dead After Chicago 4th Of July Weekend Shooting Sprees: Police

Sixty-six people were shot in Chicago between Wednesday and Monday, leaving six dead, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was shot through the head while at an Independence Day party, a 40-year-old man was gunned down near public transportation, and a 65-year-old man was left in critical condition after being shot, WGN 9 reported. (RELATED: Twenty-Four Shootings, Five Murders Reported In One Chicago Weekend)

“From 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, through midnight this morning, we’ve had 42 shooting incidents with 66 people wounded and six murder[ed] in the city of Chicago,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said at a press conference.

Johnson said his command staff often knows “the offenders who pull the triggers,” and that officers saved countless lives because they prevented a number of retaliation attacks.

“Individuals with a felony weapons charge must and should be held accountable and face responsibility for what they do,” he said. “We know that these offenders are likely to continue the behavior that landed them in handcuffs in the first place, and we know this because we keep arresting them over and over again. That’s not a risk as a city or a society we should be willing to take.”

A gang-related incident at a fireworks show Thursday left three people stabbed and several trampled over in the chaos, according to WGN 9. Among those stabbed were boys as young as 14 and 15 years old.

WATCH:

Chicago remains one of the most dangerous cities in America. 2018 reportedly saw around 2,948 people shot and 561 people murdered in the Windy City, according to Chicago Sun-Times, citing preliminary police statistics.

“While others were enjoying barbecues and pool parties, these officers were responding to calls in the summer heat,” Johnson said. “Many had their days off canceled and worked 12 to 14 hours a day.”

Chicago Police did not immediately provide comment following a request from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.