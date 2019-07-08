Green Bay Packers Quarterback DeShone Kizer Thinks He Could Win The Super Bowl MVP

Somebody might want to check the mental state of Green Bay Packers backup quarterback DeShone Kizer.

Kizer is Aaron Rodgers’ backup for the Packers, and his odds of seeing the field are at zero as long as the legendary passer for Green Bay stays healthy. That’s all fine and dandy, except for the fact Kizer things he could eventually be the league MVP. (RELATED: Woman Goes Viral For Awful Chugging Attempt. Is She Still Better Than Aaron Rodgers?)

He said the following in a piece published last week on NFL.com:

I don’t see myself as Aaron Rodgers’ backup for the final era of his career. I see myself as a future Super Bowl MVP. That’s the goal that I want to head toward. That’s the level I want to play at. Therefore, if I’m competing and focused in on the backup competition, then once again, I’m limiting myself.

Has this guy fallen off a cliff and hit his head? In his career through two seasons, he’s thrown 11 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

At this point, Kizer should just be thankful he’s on a squad. He was the starting QB of an 0-16 Browns team and then rode the pine behind Rodgers.

I don’t know about you guys, but that certainly doesn’t sound like a future Super Bowl MVP to me.

The chances of me being in the NFL and Kizer winning any kind of major award is about the same, and I’m currently typing away on my computer after eating a plate of pasta for lunch.

You tell me which is more likely. The sad part is I’m only half joking.

Kizer should enjoy his seat on the bench for the Packers and keep collecting paychecks as a backup. The idea of him doing anything else is laughable.

At least his comments were good for a laugh!