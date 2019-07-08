Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise Again With Bottle Cap Challenge Video

Justin Bieber isn’t letting Tom Cruise off the hook just yet.

Bieber, 25, shared a clip of himself participating in the bottle cap challenge Sunday, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight. The bottle cap challenge, where people karate spin kick the cap off a bottle, took over the internet this past week.

The “I Don’t Care” singer posted a video cleanly kicking the bottle cap off of a liquor bottle.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber said during the video. The video comes a month after Bieber challenged the “Top Gun” star to a fight. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To A Fight)

Bieber also challenged his wife Hailey Baldwin to participate in the bottle cap challenge. She accepted and posted her own video. In the clip, Baldwin kicked the cap off while riding a four wheeler.

I can’t figure out what Bieber has against Cruise. There is seemingly no connection between the two or really any reason for the “Sorry” singer to target Cruise.

Bieber tried to come out and say it was just a joke, but it has been really hard to tell.

I still think Bieber would win in a fight between the two, but the more Bieber talks about it, the more I want to see it happen.