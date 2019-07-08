Man Arrested For Licking And Sticking His Finger In A Tube Of Ice Cream

A Louisiana man was arrested on Saturday for licking his finger after sticking it in a tube of ice cream in a video that went viral on social media.

Lenise Martin III was taken into custody by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Department after a video of him sticking his finger inside a tube of ice cream, licking it and then placing it back into a freezer went viral online.

Martin faces charges of criminal mischief and unlawful posting for notoriety and publicity according to records from the Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: A Woman Licked An Ice Cream Carton And Set Off A Social Media Firestorm. She Could Face 20 Years In Prison)

He presented the sheriff’s department with a receipt showing he had purchased after licking the ice cream. Authorities did confirm that Martin had bought the ice cream after the video ended.

Martin’s video seems to be inspired by a a San Antonio juvenile who licked a tube of Blue Bell Ice Cream at a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas. The viral clip currently has over 13 million views. Authorities previously mentioned that the juvenile could be charged with a felony and face up to 20 years in prison.

What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

Another viral video posted a few days earlier on Twitter appears to show a shopper opening a bottle of Listerine, gargling it, and then spitting the liquid back into the bottle.

you bitches with no oral hygiene could take a hint pic.twitter.com/IaMOC1caid — Bameron Nicole Smith (@bameronkaii) July 3, 2019

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Department arrest of Martin appears to be a clear warning to anyone seeking to copy this recent online trend.