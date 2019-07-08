Melania Rocks Denim Blue Jeans Dress And Heels Under Torrential Rain In DC

Melania Trump didn’t let the torrential rain put a damper on her outfit Monday when she stepped out in a pretty denim blue jeans dress and heels in Washington, D.C.

The first lady looked just as terrific as ever in the long sleeve, dark blue shirt dress as she kept dry underneath a large umbrella when she departed from from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

Later, she touched down in a much drier West Virginia in the outfit she completed with loose hair, a tan belt and tan suede high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

FLOTUS was headed to Huntington where she is scheduled to participate in a round table discussion at the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to speak about the opioid epidemic, per a report from the first lady’s office.

Melania always looks great no matter what the occasion, as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she made headlines when she left Morristown, New Jersey, on Sunday wearing a beautiful vanilla dress headed for Washington, D.C., following her and President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July weekend trip.

