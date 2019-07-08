Melvin Guillard Sentenced To Probation In Assault Cases

Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard got off pretty easy in his multiple assault cases.

The former fighter was hit with multiple charges stemming from two different physical altercations in Colorado at a bar and club. He had been facing years in prison, but that’s not a concern anymore because he cut a sweet deal. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to TMZ on Sunday, Guillard got sentenced to two years probation and restitution after pleading guilty to second and third degree assault charges. He won’t do time behind bars. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Guillard (@melvinguillard) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:27pm PDT

All things considered, I think it’s fair to say Guillard got off super easy here. Two years of probation is absolutely nothing to deal with if you can keep your nose clean, especially considering the fact he could have gone away for a few years if he’d been convicted of the dropped assault charges. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Hopefully, he can stay out of trouble for the next two years and put all this behind him. A former UFC fighter getting into physical altercations at bars and clubs is an ugly look for Dana White’s league.

It’s not a good look at all. The last thing you want is former fighters getting arrested for getting physical with people. Dana White isn’t going to like that at all.

Best of luck to Guillard these next two years. It sounds like he caught a gigantic break here, and he should consider himself super lucky.