Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s New Movie ‘Secret Obsession’

Netflix’s new movie “Secret Obsession” looks like it could be pretty interesting.

The plot of the film from the popular streaming service, according to IMDB, is, “Recuperating from trauma, Jennifer remains in danger as she returns to a life she doesn’t remember.”

Judging form the trailer, there are going to be plenty of twists and turns. Give the trailer a watch below.

Is this movie going to win any awards? No. Is there a chance it sucks? Sure, but I’m down for anything involving plenty of twists and turns.

If there’s a film involving suspense, mystery and all that good stuff, then there’s a high chance I’m going to give it a watch. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride, John Goodman And Adam Devine In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’)

I don’t think “Secret Obsession” will blow our minds, but it seems like it could be entertaining.

Also, Dennis Haysbert is one hell of an awesome actor. He was great in “The Unit.” If he’s going to be in a movie, then there’s a solid chance it could be worth watching.

You can catch “Secret Obsession” on Netflix July 18. It’s one I’m absolutely going to give a chance. Sound off in the comments with your thoughts and if you plan on see it.