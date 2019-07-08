NHL Players A.J. Greer And Sonny Milano Arrested In New York After Allegedly Assaulting Man

NHL players A.J. Greer and Sonny Milano are in a bit of hot water after being arrested on assault charges in New York this past weekend.

According to TMZ on Sunday, the two pro hockey players are being accused of assaulting a man over the weekend in an apartment. It’s not entirely known what the alleged incident was over, but it’s possible it was because of a bill from 1 OAK. Following his arrest, TMZ also reported Greer told police the man got in his face. The unidentified victim didn’t get medical help after calling authorities. (RELATED: San Jose Sharks Star Joe Pavelski Suffers Horrifying Head Injury)

Greer, who plays for the Colorado Avalanche, and Milano, who plays for the Columbus Blue Jackets, will both appear in court for their assault charge at a later date.

This whole situation sounds absolutely bizarre, and stupid. I always say this and people never seem to listen or take me seriously.

If you’re a pro athlete, stay away from the clubs and stay away from situations that might cause you problems. If a guy is giving you trouble, learn to walk away.

It’s as simple as putting one foot in front of the other and repeatedly doing it until you’re gone. Pro athletes have millions of dollars on the line!

Why would you ever do anything to risk that kind of cash? I don’t care if a guy is 100% in the wrong. Turn around and walk away.

Of course, these two are innocent until proven guilty, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t already a gigantic distraction.

I have no idea what the Blue Jackets and Avalanche will do here, and there’s a real chance they won’t do much until more is known.

Having said that, it might be smart for both teams to sit these two guys down and explain why making smart decisions is always in the best interest of everybody.

As all the elderly people say, nothing good happens past midnight.